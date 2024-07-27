Divers claim first medal for Team GB at Paris Olympics

Divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen have won Team GB's first medal of the Olympic Games 2024.

The pair claimed bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard at the Aquatics Centre in Paris.

A tricky third round saw the duo plummet down the scoreboard into sixth after scoring 63.90, but they quickly improved with the following dive, scoring 71.10 to claw their way back into fourth.

Harper and Mew Jensen scored 70.68 in the final round and the battle for bronze was on with Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith.

A slip on the diving board in the final round by the Australians saw them post only 48.60, paving the way for Harper and Mew Jensen to place third.

China’s Yani Chang and Yiwen Chen eased to gold with a consistent performance that saw them finish first across the five rounds, while USA pair Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook claimed silver.

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen during the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final. Credit: PA

Elsewhere Adam Peaty breezed into the semi-finals of the men’s 100 metres breaststroke as he got his bid for a historic third consecutive Olympic title under way.

The Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion is seeking to become just the second male swimmer after Michael Phelps to win Olympic gold at three successive Games.

Peaty finished first in the fourth of five heats.

His time of 59.18 seconds was the second quickest time, only behind Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau, while James Wilby is also into the semis later on Saturday, finishing sixth overall in a time of 59.4 secs.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions in Paris have led to the Olympic men’s street skateboarding being postponed by 48 hours until Monday.

Other events were also affected, with the start of play in the tennis on the outside courts delayed at Roland Garros.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...