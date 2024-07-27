Israeli strike on Gaza school 'kills 30' and injures more

At least 30 people have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school in central Gaza, according to Hamas health officials.

The building in Deir Al-Belah was being used as a shelter for displaced people, say the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Around 100 people were injured in the attack, with women and children among the victims.

The Israeli military said it had launched the strike in order to destroy a Hamas command and control centre inside the school building.

They added that " large quantities of weapons" were being stored at the site and militants “used the compound as a hiding place to direct and plan numerous attacks".

The strike came soon after Israel issued fresh evacuation orders further south, in the city of Khan Younis.

Residents were told to leave after being warned that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would “forcefully operate” in the area.

Fighting has been ongoing in Gaza for months, and the renewed offensive shows Israel’s challenges in achieving its goal of eliminating Hamas.

Israel said that about 100 militants had been killed during recent fighting.

I n a speech to the US Congress, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press forward with the war until Israel achieves “total victory.”

The strikes hit a day before officials from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Israel are scheduled to meet in Italy to discuss the ongoing hostage and cease-fire negotiations.

CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani, Mossad director David Barnea and Egyptian spy chief Abbas Kamel on Sunday.

The war began with an assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on 7 October that killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 250 hostages.

About 115 are still in Gaza, about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.

