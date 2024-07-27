Play Brightcove video

Laura Whitmore says she wants to "set the record straight" by speaking out, as ITV News' Ellie Pitt explains

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has alleged that she was subjected to 'inappropriate behaviour' during her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

The former Love Island host, 39, was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice and was the seventh celebrity eliminated in the 2016 series.

Whitmore spoke out in a post online on Saturday July 27, claiming she “raised concerns” at the time.

Giovanni Pernice has strenuously denied any wrongdoing and previously rejected “threatening or abusive behaviour” allegations made by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023 before he exited the show.

In a post online, Laura Whitmore said at the time she thought her alleged experience was "specific to me", but now believes that was wrong.

Laura Whitmore and Giovanni Pernice

“I am not looking for anything, just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again", she said in the post.

She added that she is trying to “set the record straight” by speaking out.

Victim blaming must stop or we will never get better,” Whitmore also said.

“I’ve tried to speak up in the correct way.

“I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up.”

A spokesman for Pernice previously said: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process.

“All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

“We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

"As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington who appeared on 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing on BBC 1 Credit: Ray Burniston/BBC

“They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and, having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.

“We would urge people to wait for the review’s conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them.”

The BBC and Pernice have been contacted for a further comment on the allegation made by Laura Whitmore.

