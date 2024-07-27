New video emerges of moments before Manchester Airport incident

Play Brightcove video

The new footage released which is believed to show the lead-up to the incident at Manchester Airport.

A new video has emerged appearing to show the moments before a police officer was filmed kicking a man in the head during an arrest at Manchester Airport.

Footage exclusively obtained by Manchester Evening News and not independently verified by ITV News, captures an earlier altercation between those involved in the incident and a number of Greater Manchester Police officers.

The force says three of their staff were assaulted - including a female officer who suffered a broken nose.

At the start of the new footage, a group of people are standing near a ticket machine inside a car park at Terminal 2 of the airport.

A short while later, three police officers appear to approach them. One officer appears to grab one of the man's hands in an attempt to restrain him before a confrontation starts suddenly.

During the confrontation there appear to be a number of blows aimed at the police officers.

Footage show one of the mean appearing to repeatedly throw punches at a male officer. The female officers also appear to receive blows to the head and face, forcing one to fall to the ground.

During the incident the male police officer appears to points his taser towards one of the men.

The footage appears to show the moments leading up to the moment widely shared on social media earlier this week when an officer seemed to kick and stamp one of the men whilst he was lying on the ground.

That officer has now been suspended from the force and is facing a criminal investigation for assault.A number of politicians have called for calm amidst the huge public response to the incident, including protests and demonstrations in Manchester City Centre.

In a statement released following the release of the new footage, Andy Burnham described the situation as "complicated" and "with two sides to it". He also urged people "not to rush to judgement".

"Following incidents in the run-up to the footage people saw this week, four individuals were arrested and are now on police bail", the statement read.

"It is frustrating that we have not been able to put more video into the public domain but that is because this is a live investigation.

“People now need to step back and allow the IOPC's criminal investigation into the officer’s conduct to move forward, alongside the parallel GMP investigation into other potential offences, so that a complete picture can be presented.“

Given all these investigations are ongoing, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...