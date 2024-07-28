Adam Peaty wins Olympic Silver in men's 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024

Adam Peaty has won Olympic Silver in the men's 100m breaststroke at Paris 2024.

Peaty, who coming into the Games had already claimed three Olympic gold and two silver medals, came second to Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi in the pool on Sunday.

Martinenghi's time of 59.03 seconds was two hundredths of a second quicker than Peaty, who touched the wall at the same time as America's Nic Fink, meaning they will share the silver medal.

Peaty's Olympic Silver takes Team GB's medal haul at these games to four, at present, after medals in cycling and diving on Saturday ensured the team its best start to an Olympic Games for 44 years.

More to follow...

