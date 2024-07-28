Convicted child rapist Steven van de Velde was booed by the crowd as he made his Olympic debut in Paris.

Dutch beach volleyball player Van de Velde, 29, was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 after admitting three counts of rape against a 12-year-old British girl.

He served just 12 months of his sentence.

There was a mixed response for Van de Velde when he arrived for the competition alongside teammate Matthew Immers.

Their match was against Italian pair Alex Ranghieri and Adrian Carambula.

Unlike his fellow competitors, there were no cheers when Van de Velde was introduced to the crowd with some boos again clearly audible.

Van de Velde met his victim on Facebook and travelled from Amsterdam to the UK in 2014 and raped the girl at an address in Milton Keynes.

He is understood not to be staying in the Olympic Village at his own request and will not conduct the usual post-match mixed zone interviews.

Dutch beach volleyball player Steven van der Velde is making his Olympic debut. Credit: PA

The Dutch Olympic Committee maintain Van de Velde has been successfully rehabilitated and deserves his place in the squad.

But Rape Crisis England & Wales has said his inclusion at the Games is “shocking”.

The International Olympic Committee has faced calls for an investigation into how a convicted child rapist has been allowed to compete at Paris 2024, but insists it has no plans to prevent the Dutchman from competing at the Games.

Van de Velde left the arena on his own after Italy’s three-set victory.

He shock hands with Immers before walking across the sand and to the far corner, where he was applauded by fans before disappearing from view.

