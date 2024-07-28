Andy Murray kept alive hopes of a swansong career finish after delivering a dramatic comeback win in the first round of the Paris Olympics men's doubles.

Murray, who was competing alongside Dan Evans, knocked out Japan's Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Murray looked to be bringing down the final chapter on a storied career when, having trailed 4-2 in the second set on a subdued Court Suzanne Lenglen, he and Evans then faced five match points at 4-9 in the deciding tie-break.

But the three-time Grand Slam winner knows a thing or two about comebacks and, aided by Evans, he conjured another remarkable one, the pair winning seven points in a row to triumph 2-6 7-6 (5) (11/9).

