Neighbours actress Janet Andrewartha dies aged 72

Neighbours actress Janet Andrewartha, who played Lyn Scully, has died at the age of 72, the long-running Australian soap has announced.

The actress played hairdresser Lyn, who was the mother of Stephanie (Carla Bonner), Felicity (Holly Valance), and Michelle (Kate Keltie), and was married to Joe (Shane Connor), for around 20 years from 1999.

The Neighbours official account on Instagram said: “Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha.

“Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work, which includes her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner.”

It added that she had “many friendships at Neighbours and one of her most enduring bonds was with Jackie Woodburne”, who played teacher Susan Kennedy.

Woodburne, also known for female inmate soap Prisoner and hospital-set The Young Doctors, said: “Janet was one of the finest actors of her generation but, more than that, she was an extraordinary woman.

“Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years.

“I will miss her every day.”

Underneath the post, Stefan Dennis, known for playing mean businessman Paul Robinson in Neighbours, wrote: “So very upset to lose the lovely Janet.

“As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl.”

Prisoner and Neighbours star Colette Mann said she was “shocked to hear this news”.

She added: “I can only echo Jackie’s words about Janet … brilliant, crazy in the best way, a good friend and great colleague.”

