Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande have been watching US gymnast Simone Biles compete on the second day of the Paris Olympics.

Cruise attended the women’s qualification for artistic gymnastics along with Warner Bros Discovery chief executive David Zaslav.

He has been regularly seen at sporting events including Wimbledon and has travelled to concerts such as Coldplay at Glastonbury and Taylor Swift in London during the summer.

Cruise is reportedly filming another Mission: Impossible film in the UK.

Tom Cruise with spectators at the Bercy Arena, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Credit: PA

The Team GB women’s team, however, seemed more excited about the appearance of YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, with one of the group appearing to be unsure who Cruise was.

Biles, a four-time gold medal winner, took bronze in the balance event and silver in the team bout at Tokyo, but withdrew from other heats due to her concerns about performing.

In the stands, Grande came along with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo who plays the witch Elphaba in the upcoming movie.

Also beside the 31-year-old American actress and singer was her brother, TV personality Frankie Grande, and sitting in front of them was Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour.

Also appearing in the crowd was American rapper Snoop Dogg, who carried the Olympic Torch through the streets of Paris on Friday, John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and The Help actress Jessica Chastain.

Ariana Grande watching the artistic gymnastics at the Bercy Arena, on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Credit: PA

