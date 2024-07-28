Triathlon swim training cancelled over pollution in River Seine

Olympic organisers say they are confident the triathlon will go ahead, despite pollution in the River Seine in Paris causing training for the event to be cancelled.

Triathletes were due to hold a familiarisation session in the river this morning, but a decision was taken not to allow them into the water.

It comes after heavy rain which can raise the levels of the harmful E.coli bacteria in the water.

More than one billion euros has been spent cleaning up the Seine to make it a central part of the Olympic Games.

B etter weather is forecast ahead of the individual triathlon races on Tuesday and Wednesday and organisers are hopeful there will not be any delays.

A worst-case scenario could see the races changed to duathlons, with the swimming leg removed entirely, but that appears unlikely.

The triathlon race is due to take place in the River Seine on Tuesday and Wednesday. Credit: PA

A statement from the organising committee read: “The tests carried out in the Seine yesterday revealed water quality levels that in the view of the international federation, World Triathlon, did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held.

“This is due to rain that has fallen on Paris on 26 and 27 July. Given the weather forecast for the next 48 hours, Paris 2024 and World Triathlon are confident that water quality will return to below limits before the start of the triathlon competitions.

“As observed in July, with summer conditions, water quality in the Seine has improved significantly. Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterates that the priority is the health of the athletes.”

The bike and running familiarisation sessions were able to go ahead as planned.

Britain have high hopes of medals in both the individual events and the team relay, and performance director Mike Cavendish is confident their chances will not be adversely affected.

He said in a statement: “We’re receiving regular communications from World Triathlon and the Paris 2024 organising committee, and are encouraged by the better weather forecasted for Sunday and Monday.

“All parties remain optimistic for the competition days on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“While a reduction in familiarisation sessions would impact all competing nations, we have great confidence in the preparation we’ve done and know our athletes will be on the start-line in the best possible shape to compete at their best.”

