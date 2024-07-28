Woman found unconscious after dog walk attack dies in hospital

A woman has died after being found unconscious and with a serious head injury while taking her dog for a walk, Suffolk Police has said.

Anita Rose, 57, was found on a track near Rectory Lane, Brantham, shortly after 8am on Wednesday, the force said.

She died in hospital on Sunday morning.

A 45-year-old man, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of attempted murder, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police do not believe that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Anita Rose's family said in a statement: "Our mum was well known and loved in the community.

"She was brutally taken from us devastatingly too early, and we have been robbed of so much time with her.

"She wasn't just a mum of six, she was also a grandma to 13, a long-term partner, a mother-in-law and a special friend to so many.

"Someone somewhere must know something, and we urge them to come forward. We want to thank everyone for their love and support.

"All we ask is for everyone to cherish their time with their family and loved ones."

