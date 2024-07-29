Adam Peaty has tested positive for Covid after winning a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke on Sunday, Team GB has said.

Peaty finished joint second in the final, alongside America’s Nic Fink, after Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi pipped them both by 0.02 seconds in a stunning upset.

The Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion mentioned in an interview following the race that he had woken on the morning of the showpiece with a sore throat.

A statement from Team GB read: "Adam Peaty began feeling unwell on Sunday, ahead of his Men's 100m Breaststroke final. In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point."

The statement added that Peaty "is hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme."

Precautions have been taken to keep other athletes and Olympic attendees healthy.

