Boy, 17, arrested after fire kills man in his 70s

A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fire in east London which killed a man in his 70s.

The house fire, which is believed to be suspicious, happened in Oval Road North, Dagenham at around 17.40 on July 27.

Metropolitan Police officers attended along with London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service.

After firefighters forced entry to a property, the body of a man, aged in his 70s, was found.

The man’s family have been informed and officers are awaiting formal identification.

A post-mortem examination began on Monday at Queen’s Hospital Mortuary.

Another male, who was arrested in connection with the investigation, was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

The 17-year-old remains in police custody.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is being treated as suspicious.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish whether the fire in Oval Road North may be linked to any other incidents.

