Eurosport Olympics commentator apologises after sexist remark about swimmers

A seasoned sports commentator has apologised after he made sexist remarks about one of Australia's female swimmers at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a clip which went viral on social media, Bob Ballard said: "Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like…hanging around, doing their makeup."

He was commenting as the coverage passed to the Australian women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Emma McKeon and Meg Harris who gold on Saturday evening.

Ballard has since been removed from his role by the broadcaster Eurosport.

The commentator posted on social media to apologise for the remarks and said: "The comments I made during the Australian freestyle relay victory ceremony on Saturday have caused some offence. It was never my intention to upset or belittle anyone and, if I did, I apologise. I am a massive advocate of women’s sport.

"I shall miss the Eurosport team, dearly and wish them all the best for the rest of the Olympics."

His co-commentator Lizzie Simmonds called the remark “outrageous”.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment. To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Australia won a fourth consecutive gold in the event with a time of 3:28.92, with McKeon winning a sixth gold medal to become the country’s most decorated Olympian.

