Huw Edwards charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children, according to the Metropolitan Police.

A spokesperson said on Monday: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat.

“Edwards was arrested on November 8, 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, June 26 following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The veteran broadcaster left the BBC in April. The corporation did not immediately respond to ITV News' request for comment.

