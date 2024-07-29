Play Brightcove video

ITV News' International Editor Emma Murphy explains how Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah have become locked in a "war in all but name"

The Lebanese have got used to continual turmoil.

With a fighting force the scale of Hezbollah massed in its Southern territory and Israel just over the border, this is a region that knows war and its cost.

Since October 7 the sense of volatility has got much worse.

Hezbollah has waged its own battles against Israel in support of Hamas and the people of Gaza.

The near daily backwards and forwards of attacks has seen tens of thousands displaced from their homes on both sides of the border and the deaths of civilians, fighters and soldiers.

The reality of this situation is it is a war, it’s just not officially been named as such and the actions in Gaza have dwarfed its scale.

Away from the south of Lebanon the reality of life is little changed for most Lebanese, but the fear peaks with every attack that breaks from the norm.

Saturday’s attack and the Israeli threat of a response has now left people once again considering what their plans are.

The grab bags at the door double checked, passports readied and plans put in place to head towards the mountains in case Beirut once again becomes the battleground.

The airport is now in a familiar situation of flights being suspended or cancelled depending on the political temperature.

Rumours abound and leaks from the back channels between Israel, Hezbollah, and allies suggest that perhaps this time the hit may not be directly on the capital.

That however is by no means guaranteed. The likelihood is a “spectacular” style attack just outside Beirut or perhaps a week of smaller assaults.

Everyone keeps saying that no-one is ready for all out war, whether in Iran, Israel or elsewhere, but equally everyone seems to be stepping towards it.

Just because you may not wish for something to happen, it doesn’t mean it won’t.

The risk of miscalculation now is immense.

