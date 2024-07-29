Play Brightcove video

Tom Daley told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott "never say never" when asked if he would compete in the next Olympics

Words by Producer Olivia Mustafa

Fresh off the podium after adding a fifth Olympic medal to his collection at the Paris 2024 Games, Tom Daley said it was his family who spurred him on with an extra "boost".

He secured a silver medal for Team GB in the men’s synchronised ten-metre platform with partner Noah Williams on Monday.

The duo were evenly-matched with Canada during the opening rounds of the final, until a strong third dive gave them a 4.8 point lead over Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray.

Speaking on how important the support of his family is, he said they were "always an inspiration".

"I spend every day with them and I miss them terribly when I come away to competitions so to see them in the crowd is a massive boost," he told ITV News.

Daley lives in Los Angeles with his two young children and screenwriter husband Dustin Lance Black Daley.

“When we walked out for our first diving training before the competition and I saw my friends and family, that’s when I felt the most emotional - and that was when I felt like I had already won," he added.

The now five-time Olympic medallist is yet to reveal whether he'll take to the diving board for Team GB once again in the 2028 LA Games, or call time on his career.

Following his gold and bronze wins in Tokyo, Daley had effectively retired, but decided to compete in the Paris games after some encouragement from his son Robbie.

Responding to the question of whether he'll make another Olympic return, Daley said: "Right now, all I can think about is enjoying this moment and going to see my family, and things like that.

"But, you never know. Never say never.”

Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams with their silver medals following the Men's Synchronised 10m Platform Final. Credit: PA

He returned to training last year, after a two-year break from diving - and plenty of uncertainty about whether he would even make the synchronised team, or if they would qualify.

“There were so many unknowns. I felt like I had some unfinished business, I wanted another go," he said.

"I wanted another chance to dive in front of a crowd and dive in front of my family and it was really special."

Daley has had a stellar Olympic career, with his debut coming in Beijing. At 14 years old, becoming the youngest competitor in the 2008 Games.

He didn't win any medals and finished last in the synchronised event and seventh individually, but went on to become Britain’s first ever individual world diving champion the following year.

London 2012 marked his first medal win at the Games, securing a last-gasp bronze in the ten-metre platform event.

The win came just over a year after the death of his father and biggest supporter, Robert.

Daley's performance in 2012 was watched keenly by a young Noah Williams, who was 12 years old at the time.

Williams was partnered with Daley for their first international competition together in February, and went on to win silver alongside him on Monday.

He said: “If you told me when I was 12, I genuinely wouldn’t have believed you.

"It’s extra special to do it with Tom."

After the pair's silver medal win, Williams paid tribute to his late coach David Jenkins, who passed away in 2021.

Tom Daley and Noah Williams joined Gold medal winners China and Bronze medalists from Canada on the podium after the final. Credit: PA

“I think about him every day. I got a tattoo for him. I’ve cried was too much today, it’s been very emotional," he said.

Daley secured the second bronze Olympic medal of his career at the Rio Games in 2016, in the men's ten metre synchronised event with partner Dan Goodfellow.

After looking well-placed ahead of the individual competition, he suffered a poor first three rounds and failed to recover, finishing last out of 18.

He gave a tearful interview afterwards, and said: “It doesn’t get any lower than this."

Tokyo 2020 marked the year he finally got his hands on a gold medal, topping the podium alongside Matty Lee in the synchronised event. He also achieved bronze in the indivdual category.

