Day three of the Paris Olympics is underway and there are high hopes for Team GB to win a number of medals.

T he team is still looking for its first gold but some of its biggest names are competing today, with Tom Daley on the diving platform and Tom Pidcock on his bike.

A total of 18 medals are up for grabs on the Games' third day - five of which are could be won in the pool, as Daley and his partner Noah Williams go for gold on the 10m synchro at 10am.

Swimmers Duncan Scott and Matt Richards have also secured their place in the men's 200m freestyle final.

Freya Colbert and Katie Shanahan will also be competing in the 400m freestyle, which starts with the heats on Monday morning.

Team GB's Tom Pidcock. Credit: PA

Pidcock, who had to pull out for the Tour De France earlier this month due to Covid, is looking to defend his Olympic crown in the cross-country mountain biking at 1.10pm.

He is also scheduled to take part in the men's road race later in the Games.

In the Eventing, Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Ros Canter are in with a chance of retaining their Olympic title in the showjumping competition at 12.15pm.

Both Collett and McEwen also have a shot in individual competition, with Collett ranked second in the individual standings and McEwen is in sixth.

British audiences may also want to tune into the canoe slalom, gymnastics and the finales for archery, fencing, judo and shooting.

Adam Peaty. Credit: PA

It comes after Sunday's showcase had Adam Peaty secure a silver medal in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke final.

For so long, Peaty has been his country’s banker.

A place in the record books alongside Michael Phelps as the only male swimmers to win Olympic gold in the same event at three successive Games beckoned in the French capital.

But Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi claimed an upset for the ages, denying Peaty a ‘three-peat’ by 0.02 seconds, with the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 champion finishing joint second alongside America’s Nic Fink.

Peaty was emotional in the aftermath as he reflected on a difficult time in and out of the pool since winning in Japan in 2021 as he struggled with his mental health, and took a break from competing last year due to burnout.

