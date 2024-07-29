UK heatwave expected on Tuesday before thunderstorms hit the UK

A heatwave may have “significant impacts” on health and social care sectors is expected to arrive in the UK before thunderstorms hit later this week, the Met Office has said.

Temperatures are expected to soar early this week reaching up to 30C, with an official heatwave possible by Tuesday.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms in much of the UK starting on Thursday, potentially leading to surface water flooding and gusty conditions.

Heat health warnings have been issued across England by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The UKHSA warned that the health and social care sector may be significantly impacted across the South East and London, with minor impact elsewhere.

Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said plenty of sunshine is forecast across England and Wales on Monday, with temperatures hitting mid to high 20s in many areas.

She said: “We could see temperatures reaching around 30C in the London area and South East, while it will be a little bit cooler near the coast. “Through the evening a weather front starts to push its way into the far North West, but it weakens as it moves, bringing some cloud and light patches of rain over the highest ground further north in Scotland and north-west England.”

Tuesday could see sunny dry temperatures reach 30 to 31C in the South East.

Maxey added: “As we move into the middle of the week we start to see an increasing risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly in parts of England and Wales, and the rain is such that it could cause some local disruption. “This is the sort of rainfall that could cause surface water flooding and heavy rain that takes a while to clear away. “There could also be some lightning potential for hail and gusty conditions.”

Most of southern England, the Midlands and the north of England are covered by the alert, which comes into force at 12am on Thursday and ends at 11.59pm. Heatwave thresholds could be met across some areas from tomorrow, but the Met Office said a change of weather type was expected with a return to cooler temperatures by next weekend. The threshold is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with maximum temperatures exceeding a designated value. This is 25C for most of the UK but rises to 28C in London and its surrounding area, where temperatures are typically higher.

