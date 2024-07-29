UK heatwave: Just how hot is it going to get and for how long?

The UK could see its hottest day of the year so far as high temperatures bring a possible official heatwave over the next few days as high pressure (finally!) grows across our area of Europe , according to forecasters.

The UK Health Security Agency issued yellow heat health warnings for all of England except the north-east and north-west until Wednesday.

ITV News explains how hot this heatwave could get and how long it may last.

How hot is it going to get?

A hot week is incoming. As we head through the next 24 hours, we'll draw in increasing warm and humid air from the Continent.

It will be hot for many areas of England and Wales by day. By night, it will be warm, muggy and restless with temperatures barely dropping below 20C after dark.

Temperatures will peak close to 32C in the south and south-east or more as we go into Tuesday and will be close to and above 30C today and Wednesday.

Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will stay pleasantly warm and sunny and much more comfortable with fresher, less humid air.

How long will it last?

The heatwave conditions will last much of this week.

Thundery downpours will move in from the Continent late on Wednesday - but do little to make it feel fresher. Instead, it will stay stuffy and warm in places on Wednesday night.

Even with a little more hazy cloud around on Thursday and the remnants of any thundery rain in places, the air will remain very warm and muggy across the south and south-east.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30 to 31C on Tuesday Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

Where is going to be the hottest?

The highest temperatures are expected across southern and south-eastern England.

Parts of London, Surrey and Hampshire will see the highest temperatures in excess of 30C in the next few days.

The rest of southern England and south Wales will also be hot and humid with highs closer to 27-29C.

Meanwhile, the north of England and north Wales will have much more manageable warmth with temperatures nearer to 24-26C.

Scotland and Northern Ireland will see highs of 20-22C. It will be lovely and sunny and there will be no muggy nights.

