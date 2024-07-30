Team GB rugby sevens player Amy Wilson-Hardy has withdrawn from the Olympics on "medical grounds" amid an investigation over an alleged racist WhatsApp message.

A screengrab of what appeared to be a WhatsApp message from Wilson-Hardy wearing a dark-coloured facemask. She also appeared to make a racist comment.

The person who posted the image accused Wilson-Hardy of racism and the British Olympic Association (BOA) has since said it has been made aware of the image and had launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for BOA has since confirmed that Wilson-Hardy had been pulled from the GB team on medical grounds.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A BOA spokesperson said: “The British Olympic Association has confirmed that Amy Wilson Hardy has been withdrawn on medical grounds from the Paris 2024 rugby sevens placement matches and will be replaced by Tokyo 2020 Olympian Abi Burton.”

The statement did not make reference to the investigation.

Wilson-Hardy played in the 17-7 quarter-final defeat to the United States on Monday that ended Team GB’s medal hopes at Paris 2024.

The 32-year-old, who has represented England in the XVs game, was part of the Team GB Olympic squad which finished fourth at Rio 2016.

Her withdrawal from the side comes after stating she she was determined to fight her way back into the squad for Paris ahead of the Games.

She said: “I had this new lease of life and I knew I had to get to Paris, have three years building and getting my confidence back.

“This time the tears came a bit quicker, but they were happy tears. It was only when the final 12 was confirmed that I really let go and the tears came flooding.”

Team GB women’s rugby sevens will play China at the Stade de France on Tuesday at 230pm (130pm BST) to determine finishing between fifth and eighth in the competition.

The BOA has said it will continue to investigate the matter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...