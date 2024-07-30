At least 70 people dead after heavy rains trigger landslides in India

Play Brightcove video

Multiple landslides triggered by torrential rains in southern India have killed 70 people and left many others feared trapped under the debris

At least 70 people have died after heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in southern India, officials say.

Dozens more have been injured or trapped under debris. The treacherous weather also destroyed homes and a bridge in the hilly villages in Kerala's Wayanad district.

Authorities have yet to determine a full accounting of the disaster while rescuers continue to pull people out from under the mud and debris.

Their efforts have been hindered by blocked roads and unstable terrain.

Rescuers arriving after a landslide in Wayanad, southern Kerala state. Credit: AP

Most of those killed in the landslides were tea estate workers.

Rescuers have had to make their way through mud and uprooted trees to reach those who have been stranded. Vehicles have been swept off roads and were seen stuck in a swollen river.

“We are trying every way to rescue our people,” state Health Minister Veena George said.

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad."

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured,” Modi wrote. He announced compensation of $2,388 (£1,857) to the victims’ families.

India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by incessant rains.

Kerala, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, is prone to heavy rains, flooding and landslides. Nearly 500 people were killed in the state in 2018 in one of the worst floods.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the state has had heavy rainfall over its northern and central regions, with Wayanad district recording up to 28cm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Rescuers and others inspect the spot after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India. Credit: AP

A 2013 report by a federal government-appointed committee said that 37% of the total area of the Western Ghats mountains should be declared as an eco-sensitive area and proposed restrictions on any form of construction.

The report’s recommendations have not been implemented so far because state governments and residents opposed it.

India regularly has severe floods during the monsoon season, which runs between June and September and brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...