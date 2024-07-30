Bella Hadid has spoken out after facing backlash following her appearance in an Adidas campaign that referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics, where 11 Israeli athletes were killed by a Palestinian militant group.

The advertising campaign for the Sl72 trainers sparked a fierce debate online due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, said: "I am shocked, I am upset, and I am disappointed in the lack of sensitivity that went into this campaign."

The model has been vocal in her support for Palestine in the past.

Adidas issued an apology last week for the campaign and said it was "revisiting" its approach.

Hadid said she would: "Never knowingly engage with any art or work that is linked to a horrific tragedy of any kind.

"In advance of the campaign release, I had no knowledge of the historical connection to the atrocious events in 1972."

The message shared on her Instagram went on to say: "Had I been made aware, from the bottom of my heart, I would never have participated.

"My team should have known, Adidas should have known and I should have done more research so that I too would have known and understood, and spoken up."

The lengthy statement also said: "I do not believe in hate in any form, including antisemitism. That will never waiver, and I stand by that statement to the fullest extent.

"Connecting the liberation of the Palestinian people to an attack so tragic, is something that hurts my heart.

"Palestine is not synonymous with terrorism and this campaign unintentionally highlighted an event that does not represent who we are."

In the campaign, Hadid kneels on the floor as she holds a floral bouquet for the relaunch of the trainer that originally debuted in 1972.

The Adidas advert sparked backlash from Israel's official social media account and other pro-Israeli groups, who described it as "sick" and "offensive".

The American Jewish Committee said choosing a “vocal anti-Israel model to recall this dark Olympics is either a massive oversight or intentionally inflammatory.”

“Neither is acceptable,” it added in a post on X. The group did not provide evidence or detail for its allegation that Hadid was “anti-Israel.”

The chief executive of the Combat Antisemitism Movement also said: "To have her launch a shoe commemorating an Olympics when so much Jewish blood was shed is just sick."

In a post on Instagram, Adidas said: "Connections continue to be made to the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Munich Olympics due to our recent SL72 campaign.

"These connections are not meant and we apologise for any upset or distress caused to communities around the world.

"We made an unintentional mistake.

"We also apologise to our partners, Bella Hadid, A$AP Nast, Jules Koundé, and others, for any negative impact on them and we are revising the campaign."

Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on September 5, 1972.

The attackers hoped to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as well as two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

All nine hostages and a West German police officer died during a rescue attempt by German forces.

