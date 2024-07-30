Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she won her opening match at the Paris Olympics while seven months pregnant.

The athlete revealed on Instagram she was "carrying a little Olympian" just hours after making it into the round of 16 in the women's saber.

The 26-year-old fencer won an opening victory against the Team USA's Elizabeth Tartakovsky, before being beaten by Jeon Hayoung of South Korea.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three!

"It was me, my competitor, and my yet-to-come to our world, little baby! My baby and I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical and emotional.

"The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life and sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it."

A former gymnast with a degree in medicine, Hafez is a three-time Olympian who won gold medals in the individual and team saber events at the 2019 African Games.

She finished Monday’s competition officially ranked 16th, her best result in any of her three Olympic appearances.

