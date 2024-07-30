Words by ITV News Producer Eloise Linford

From the rain-soaked opening ceremony to soaring temperatures, the athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics are having to endure not just fierce competition - but the weather too.Most of France is under a weather warning, with temperatures in Paris and the surrounding areas expected to climb to 35C or higher on Tuesday, according to the national weather agency.

Thunderstorms are forecast Tuesday night through to Thursday, which will bring problems of their own. But for now, how are athletes keeping cool in the rising heat?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic cools off during a break as he plays Spain's Rafael Nadal. Credit: AP

For tennis players at Roland-Garros, the heat rule was in place, which permits a 10-minute break before a deciding set in singles games, while spectators were sprayed with cool water.

During his clash with Taylor Fritzm Team GB's Jack Draper was seen using an ice pack on his face. Ultimately, the heat proved too much and he lost in the second-round.

Others coped better with the temperature. American tennis star Coco Gauff said she “felt good” after her match and that it was “like playing in Florida”.

“I feel like I know how to survive in that type of weather maybe better than some other players,” she said, “I did use the ice towel, which I rarely do at matches, but it was more of a preventative thing”.

Tennis fans shading themselves from the heat. Credit: AP

For the equestrian teams, they have a system to keep their horses cool between competitions held in the regal gardens of the Palace of Versailles outside Paris.

The animals are sprayed with cooling water on both sides and stay in the shade after riding the course, which doesn't take long.

“I would be more worried for the spectators to be honest,” said German rider Julia Krajewski, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 games for individual eventing.

Great Britain secured gold in the Eventing Team Jumping Final on Monday, despite the hot weather. Credit: PA

For spectators, water misters have been set up at La Concorde urban park, the venue that includes skateboarding and BMX freestyle cycling.

Inside the park, athletes were shaded with large umbrellas, and had ice packs put on their heads between rides.

Spectators keeping themselves cool at the Olympic shooting venue in Chateauroux. Credit: AP

The heat is even worse in the south of France, where events like football and sailing are taking place.

American windsurfer Dominique Stater wore a vest filled with ice packs after her races in Marseille on Monday, where it hit 31°C in the late afternoon.

“It’s pretty crazy heat, more than Miami,” said Stater, who's from Florida. She said staying hydrated is key, especially for athletes swathed in protective gear.

Extra fans were carried into the Eiffel Tower Stadium where the beach volleyball is taking place. Credit: PA

Organisers of Paris 2024 say they "anticipated these heat waves" and have taken "all necessary measures" to keep event spaces cool.

Spokesperson for the games, Anne Descamps, said, "We have shaded areas, we have fountains, allowing everyone to keep hydrated."

The Paris area's train and metro operator also said it will distribute more than 2.5 million containers of water at over 70 train stations, as well as at bus stations.

Advice on the official Paris 2024 website reminds spectators to drink water regularly, protect themselves from the sun with a hat and sun cream as well as spending time in a cool place.

