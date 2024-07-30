Model Lauryn Goodman has been accused of "insatiable greed" following a family court battle with England footballer Kyle Walker over thousands of pounds in child maintenance payments.

Walker, 34, appeared at the Central Family Court in London earlier this month in a dispute with Ms Goodman over the amount of money he should pay to support their one-year-old daughter, Kinara.

Goodman, 33, asked the court to order Walker to pay £14,750 a month in “global” child maintenance for the pair’s two children and tens of thousands for cars, furnishing and property maintenance, plus other costs such as nursery fees.

Judge Edward Hess dismissed many of her demands, claiming that Ms Goodman was “not reliable” and “often exaggerated her need to spend money”.

He described Walker as “sensible, honest and reliable”, with a spokesperson for the Manchester City defender saying after the case that the proceedings “were never necessary”.

They said: “This judgment speaks for itself in laying bare Lauryn Goodman’s insatiable greed and relentless pursuit of money.

“The judge made it clear: she used Kyle as an open-ended chequebook and repeatedly threatened him in order to get what she wanted.

“She then orchestrated a media campaign to feed intolerable and wrongful intrusion into the private lives of Kyle, Annie and their young family."

The two-day hearing began on July 16, one day after Walker returned from Germany following England’s loss to Spain in the Euro final.

The court heard that Goodman began her legal claim two days after Kinara’s birth, with demands including that Walker pay for the upkeep of a hydro-pool, a £28-per-hour gardener, a car worth up to £70,000 every three years and air conditioning costing around £33,000.

Giving evidence, she said that the money was needed to “secure my children’s future” and that she did not want them to be “different” from Walker’s other children. Walker has four sons with his wife Annie Kilner Walker.

Goodman further claimed that Walker should pay to fix 59 “snagging issues” at the property bought by the footballer under the terms of a previous court order related to their first child, Kairo, claiming they pose a safety risk.

She also argued for a £31,200 artificial turf pitch, saying that Kinara kicked a ball from a crawling position which could make her a future England footballer, adding: “The Lionesses are better than the Lions.”

But the judge dismissed the pitch demand, describing her reasoning as an “unjustified evidential leap”, and also rejected the air conditioning claim, adding she could alleviate high temperatures in her home by “deploying a modestly-priced electric fan”.

Walker told the court that he was not an “open chequebook” despite earning between £3 million and £5 million per year.

In his ruling, Judge Hess claimed Walker “acted with dignity and generosity”, adding he was “not persuaded” by many of Goodman’s claims.

The footballer also agreed to pay “all but a very small portion” of Goodman’s £259,298 of legal costs related to the dispute, on top of his own fees of £171,440.

Mr Walker was ordered to pay £12,500 per month in child maintenance – a figure he offered before the hearing began – and a sum of £5,000 for furniture compared with Goodman’s initial demand of £20,000. He was also ordered to pay £30,000 for a car to be used by a nanny and other fees.

