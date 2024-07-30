Paris 2024: What happens when Olympic athletes catch Covid?

The Paris 2024 Olympics are well underway, with over 10,000 athletes from across the world gathering to battle it out for a chance to win medals in 32 different sports.

As millions of spectators and thousands of competitors pack into Paris, one unwelcome guest could threaten athletes' medal chances - Covid.

Several athletes have tested positive for the illness, including Team GB swimmer Adam Peaty, who was confirmed to have Covid shortly after his silver medal win on Monday.

But what rules are in place for athletes who become infected, and can they still compete? ITV News explains.

How many Olympic athletes have caught Covid?

At the time of writing, six people competing in Paris 2024 have tested positive for the illness so far - Adam Peaty, and five members of the Australian women's water polo team.

Team GB confirmed Adam Peaty had Covid on Monday, and said he started to feel unwell ahead of the Men's 100m Breastroke final.

Adam Peaty won Olympic silver in the men’s 100m breaststroke final Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

"In the hours after the final, his symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning. He tested positive at that point," a statement read.

Five women from Australia's water polo team tested positive on Wednesday July 24 - two days before the Games officially began.

The Australian Olympics Committee confirmed all athletes on the water polo team had been tested.

What is the official Covid protocol for Paris 2024?

There are no set rules regarding Covid in place for the Games, meaning athletes can still compete with a positive test.

However, the organisers of Paris 2024 have issued guidance.

An official spokesperson said: “We regularly remind athletes and all other Games stakeholders of the good practices to adopt should they experience any respiratory symptoms: wearing a mask in the presence of others, limiting contacts and washing hands regularly with soap and water or using hand sanitiser.

“Hand sanitiser stations can be found at all the residential areas and also the restaurant of the Olympic Village."

The statement added that Paris 2024 is working with the French government to continue to monitor the country's public health situation.

What guidance is Team GB following?

Different sports federations and different countries have varying approaches when it comes to dealing with a positive Covid case.

World Rugby recommend limiting "high-risk physical contact" in training if a player has tested positive, and training in smaller groups.

Team GB have not confirmed exactly what measures they are taking in response to Peaty's positive test result.

"As in any case of illness, the situation is being managed appropriately, with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider delegation healthy," a spokesperson said.

Following the Australian players' diagnoses, the team's Chef de Mission Anna Mears confirmed players will still be allowed to practice, and protocols will be followed.

She said: “They (affected players) have been wearing their masks, they are isolating from other team members when they are not training, they are not going into the high-volume areas of the allotment like the gym and the performance pantry and more broadly, we have our respiratory illnesses protocol in place.”

Ms Mears added that while they were working to minimise potential spread and impact of Covid, they weren't treating it any differently to other respiratory diseases.

What happened at the Tokyo Olympics?

Athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Games had to follow strict rules to compete. They had to undergo daily testing, and isolate if found to be positive.

When the Games were being held in 2021, thousands participants became the most tested community in the world, organisers said.

Athletes were also tested twice before they arrived in Japan, and once they landed at the airport. Some competitors were ruled out of the Games after a positive test.

Could Adam Peaty still compete?

Team GB said Peaty is "hopeful to be back in competition for the relay events later in the swimming programme."

He could participate in the mixed and men's 4x100 metre medley relay, due to take place on August 2 and August 3 respectively.

