Police clash with protesters outside Southport mosque tensions rise

Protesters have clashed with police outside a mosque in Southport as tensions have risen over the stabbing attack on Monday that left three children dead and more injured.

Riot officers equipped with batons could be seen pushing protesters back after a police van was set on fire.

Firecrackers could be heard going off along with multiple police sirens sounding while officers equipped with batons and riot shields clashed with protest.

A crowd of men, many wearing masks and hoodies, were in a running battle with officers outside the mosque as more police arrived.

Police riot vans and officers are standing guard outside the building, amid chants of “No surrender!” and “English till I die!” from sections of the crowd.

Police dogs were also at the scene.

Hundreds of youths and men and a large police presence remain on the streets surrounding Hart Street, where the attack took place.

ITV News UK Editor Paul Brand who was reporting at the scene said he and his team had to move away "as the crowd are not happy to be filmed, to put it lightly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...