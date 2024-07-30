Tales of heroism amid mass stabbing at children's dance class in Southport

Tales of heroism are emerging amid the details of a mass stabbing in Southport that claimed the lives of three children and left others injured at a dance class.

Girls aged nine, six and seven were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday dance class in Hart Street, Southport on Monday. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and five are in a critical condition, alongside two adults who were critically injured.

A 17-year-old boy, born in Cardiff, is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Among those receiving hospital treatment are a dance teacher and a businessman who are understood to have put themselves between the children and the knifeman.

Leanne Lucas

One of the two adults critically injured in the attack is believed to be children's yoga teacher Leanne Lucas.

Ms Lucas helped organise the Taylor Swift themed event at The Hart Space in Southport.

A local yoga group shared a picture of Ms Lucas alongside a caption reading: "I'm absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne. Leanne came on my training course in December.

"A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children."

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said Ms Lucas and a second teacher were injured as they tried to "protect the children at the time they were attacked".

Leanne Lucas helped organise the dance event. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Jonathan Hayes

Jonathan Hayes, a local businessman, was stabbed in the leg as he attempted to "take the knife off" the attacker.

Mr Hayes ran into the dance studio after he "heard screams", according to his wife, Helen.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: "Our office is across the landing from the dance studio in the same building. Everyone in the office heard the screams but they didn't know what was on the other side of the door until they opened it.

"Jon was confronted with a child who was injured. He tried to disarm the attacker and was stabbed in the thigh. I've spoken to him. He's tired and emotional, but hopefully he will be allowed home later today."

Neighbour

A resident living nearby to the dance studio has been credited with sheltering around 10 children as the incident took place.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs - which is stationed around 50 metres from the dance studio - told the BBC that he witnessed the act of heroism.

Mr Parry also said he had a heated exchange with a young man, believed to be the attacker, moments before the incident took place.

He described the man as being "aggressive", telling The Guardian: "He came down our driveway in a taxi and didn't pay for the taxi, so I confronted him at that point.

"He was quite aggressive, he said, 'What are you gonna do about it?'"

