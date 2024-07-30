Taylor Swift said she has been left shocked by the "horror" of a knife attack in Southport, which saw two children killed and nine injured.

This comes as a fundraiser set up by Swift fans has raised at least £35,000 for the victims, who were attacked at a Swift-themed event on Monday.

"The horror of yesterday's attack is Southport is washing over me continuously, and I'm just completely in shock," the singer posted on Instagram.

"The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is being questioned on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the attack in Hart Street, Southport, Merseyside Police said.

Six children are in a critical condition, along with two adults, who are believed to have been trying to protect the youngsters.

Fans behind a popular Taylor Swift Facebook page have launched a JustGiving page to raise money for those impacted by the attack.

A person leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where two children died and nine were injured. Credit: PA

"Swifties for Southport" is encouraging fans of the American star to donate towards funeral costs, and to support the families of those involved.

"We are working with Alder Hey Children’s Hospital to help raise money for the families affected by the tragedy in Southport, and raising funeral funds for the two young Swifties who have tragically passed," a statement read.

"Every donation through this link goes directly to the verified charity below, which will in turn help make a difference to those impacted in a time of great sadness. Forever and always, thank you."

Friendship bracelets made to send to the victims by a user on X, featuring lyrics from Swift's song "I can do it with a broken heart". Credit: X / @abritinberta

Alder Hey Children's Hospital asked parents to avoid bringing their children to its emergency department unless it was urgent, as it declared a major incident in the wake of the stabbing.

Fans have also organised sending friendship bracelets and Swiftie-themed gifts to those affected.

The trading of friendship bracelets themed around lyrics and motifs from the star's songs has become a tradition of fans attending her Eras tour.

