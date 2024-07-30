Thousands of people have protested against election results in Venezuela that declared the country's incumbent president as the winner.

Nicolas Maduro, who has ruled Venezuela since 2013, and main opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez have both claimed victory from Sunday's election.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (NEC) - which is closely allied to Mr Maduro - has declared him as the winner.

Police in capital Caracas used tear gas to disperse large protests that followed the NEC's ruling on Monday.

The United States and European Union (EU) are among the foreign governments who have not yet recognised the results of the election.

Mr Gonzalez claims to have obtained more than two thirds of the voter tally sheets, which show him as having more than double Mr Maduro's votes.

His supporters have been told to to gather peacefully on Tuesday morning to celebrate the results.

Mr Maduro, meanwhile, has accused Venezuela's opposition of attempting to "impose a coup d’état", adding that the country's "law will be respected".

Protesters demonstrate against the official election results in Valencia. Credit: AP

Venezuelans vote using electronic machines, which record ballots and provide every voter a paper receipt showing the candidate of their choice.

Voters are supposed to deposit their receipt at ballot boxes before exiting the polls.

After polls close, each machine prints a tally sheet showing the candidates' names and the votes they received.

But Mr Machado's ruling Unites Socialist Party of Venezuela wields tight control over the voting system.

Police throw a tear gas canister at protestors in Caracas. Credit: AP

Opposition parties have accused some electoral workers of blocking their representatives from entering voting centres - as permitted under law - or obtaining a copy of the final tally sheets.

As of Monday evening, electoral authorities had not released the tally sheets for each of the 30,000 voting machines.

Venezuela holds the world's largest oil reserves and once boasted South America's most advanced economy.

But under Mr Maduro's leadership the country has tumbled into economic freefall, leading to widespread shortages of basic goods and hyperinflation equivalent to 130,000%.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...