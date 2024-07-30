American swimmer Ryan Murphy won bronze in the 100m backstroke on Monday, winning his third consecutive Olympic medal in the event - something that hasn't been done in half a century.

And that was only the second-best thing that happened to the swimmer that night.

While standing on the podium, he spotted his wife Bridget Konttinen, in the stands holding a sign with the message: "Ryan, it's a girl!"

“I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign and it said - ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" he said. “That was the first time I heard the gender.”

“We both - we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy,” he said. “And everyone - like everyone - we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy.”

A big fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Murphy pointed out that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his wife also have a daughter on the way.

“I hope our daughters can be friends,” he added.

Murphy won three gold medals in Rio in 2016, and a gold, a silver and a bronze in Tokyo in 2021.

He won his first medal in Paris after finishing behind winner Thomas Ceccon of Italy and Xu Jiayu of China.

As soon a Murphy started talking about the gender news, none of the questions returned to his race. It was all about the baby.

“I think that just kind of like lit me up.” he said. “And really brought this night to a whole other level.”

