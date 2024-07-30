Was Israel's assassination attempt on Hezbollah commander worthwhile?

The Hezbollah commander who the Israelis tried to assassinate in Beirut was targeted for a number of reasons, not least because he’s a wanted man in Washington.

Fuad Shukr has a history. The Americans have a $5 million bounty on his head because they suspect he played a prominent role in the huge bomb attack on a US barracks in Beirut that killed 241 Marines way back in 1983.

By selecting an American-approved target, the Israelis were making sure they had full US support if they faced an all-out assault by Hezbollah.

The US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has already said that the United States would help Israel defend itself.

Hezbollah are being left in no doubt that if they declare war on Israel they will also be facing the full might of the US military.

Back in April, as Israel mulled a response to the large Iranian drone and missile attack on its territory, the attitude in Washington was somewhat different.

Fearful that the Israelis would go overboard, President Biden warned the Israeli Prime Minister that if the retaliation was too hard-hitting then Israel would be on its own.

In the event, Mr Netanyahu ordered a rather muted series of strikes.

Israel has vowed Hezbollah will pay the price after blaming the Lebanese-based militant group for the rocket attack that killed 12 children and teenagers.

Hezbollah firmly denied it was behind the strike.

The Israelis have struck in the Hezbollah stronghold that is Beirut’s southern suburbs. But it seems Shukr survived the drone attack. Hezbollah has been highlighting its claim that he’s still alive, which is less inflammatory than condemning the Israelis for trying to kill him in the first place.

The Israelis don’t appear to be anticipating a big Hezbollah response. For example, there have been no calls for the civilians still in northern Israel to head to their bomb shelters.

