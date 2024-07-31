A seven-year-old boy has become the first patient in the UK to undergo robotic surgery for a kidney condition.

Reece Wilton, from Gosport in Hampshire, underwent the pioneering operation involving the Versius Surgical Robotic System at Southampton Children’s Hospital as part of a landmark trial.

He was diagnosed with pelviureteric junction obstruction, a condition where there is a blockage or obstruction of urine flow from the kidney into the ureter.

The condition affects between one in 1,000 and one in 1,500 children and can lead to kidney failure if untreated.

During Reece's surgery, Versius was remote controlled by consultant paediatric urologist Ewan Brownlee.

The robotic surgery system, with a 720-degree range of motion, uses small instruments allowing surgeons to perform complex operations on children.

Dr Brownlee wore 3D glasses while moving the robots dexterous arms to remove part of Reece’s kidney and stitch it back up.

Reece Wilton with his mother and father. Credit: PA

Reece’s father, Ashley Wilton, told ITV News : “It's scary when you think of a robot, you think of all these bad thoughts that this robot is going to be operating on my child and what if it goes wrong."

But after the operation, Ashley was disbelieving of how quickly his son was back to climbing all over him.

Doctor Ewan Brownlee operating Versius Robot Credit: PA

Dr Brownlee said the robotic surgery has a clear benefit for patients, from quicker healing time and smaller scars to, in some cases, better overall outcomes.

"(The robot) has relatively small instruments so that means relatively small cuts in the tummy to do the surgery along with quite a compact nature to it so with a small paediatric patient there is then more access for surgeons to get in close to the patient.

"The hope is if we can prove this is successful it can be rolled out around the country and then maybe around the world."

The Versius robot uses small instruments allowing surgeons to perform complex operations on children. Credit: ITV News

Robots have been used in adult surgery by the NHS for 25 years. But new companies are competing to offer more advanced alternatives, like Versius.

It is currently part of a study involving 150 patients.

The trial is now being expanded to Manchester and London, hoping to help other kids like Reece get back to what they like doing best.

