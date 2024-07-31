Donald Trump says Kamala Harris chose to 'become Black' in heated interview

Play Brightcove video

Watch as Donald Trump argues with an NABJ moderator when questioned about his past comments about Black people

Former President Donald Trump has said that Vice President Kamala Harris "happened to turn Black" some years ago and now wants to be "known as Black".

On Wednesday, at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) in Chicago, the Republican presidential candidate questioned Harris' racial background, which is Black Jamaican and Indian.

He said: "She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage.

"I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went - she became a Black person... I think somebody should look into that."

Trump, left, moderated by ABC's Rachel Scott, FOX News' Harris Faulkner and Semafor's Nadia Goba Credit: AP

Trump's appearance at the NABJ became hostile when ABC News' Rachel Scott questioned him about his past comments about black people and journalists. He then accused Scott of giving him a “very rude introduction”.

“I think it’s disgraceful that I came here in good spirit. I love the Black population of this country, I’ve done so much for the Black population of this country," he said.

The 78-year-old added that illegal immigrants are “taking Black jobs.”

When pressed by Scott on what he meant by a “Black job,” Trump responded, “any job," prompting groans from the audience.

Trump at the NABJ Credit: AP

To the noise of boos and some applause, Trump said: "I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln."

His comments are reminiscent of similar attacks on Black political rivals in the past.

Trump gained prominence in Republican politics by promoting the false and racist "birther" conspiracy theory, claiming that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

His discussion at the NABJ sparked backlash within the organisation. One high-profile member stepped down, and others voiced concerns that Trump would use the platform to spread false claims or imply he had the group’s endorsement.

The Harris campaign said ahead of Trump’s appearance that the Republican candidate would tell lies.

"Not only does Donald Trump have a history of demeaning NABJ members and honorees who remain pillars of the Black press, he also has a history of attacking the media and working against the vital role the press play in our democracy,” Jasmine Harris, the director of Black Media for the campaign, said in a statement.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called Trump's comment "repulsive".

She said: "As a person of colour – as a Black woman, who is in this position that is standing before you at this podium, behind this lectern, what he just said - what you just read out to me - is repulsive, it’s insulting, and, you know, no one has any right to tell someone who they are, how they identify."

He also said that he would “absolutely” pardon rioters who assaulted police officers during the January 6 US Capitol insurrection.

