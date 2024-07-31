Freddie Flintoff has suggested he will speak about his "life changing" and near-fatal car crash in a forthcoming BBC series.

The former cricketer and TV presenter was badly hurt in an accident while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

The 46-year-old has not spoken to the media about the incident, but has returned to public life over the past year.

In March, the BBC announced that the former Top Gear host would return for another series of Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams.

In a trailer for the four-part series, Flintoff hints that he could open up about the accident in a clip where he says “something happened that’s changed my life forever” while his face and the scars from his injuries are shown clearly on screen.

After Flintoff’s admission, a narrator says: “This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn’t happen.”

Field Of Dreams On Tour follows on from the first series in 2022 in which Flintoff molded a group of unlikely teenagers from his hometown of Preston, Lancashire, into a cricket team.

This time, they are to tour India.

In November, the BBC announced that Top Gear would be rested for the “foreseeable future” following Flintoff’s accident.

The former England cricket captain received a financial settlement from the corporation.

Flintoff started presenting Top Gear in 2019 and has also appeared on Sky’s A League Of Their Own, and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

