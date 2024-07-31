India landslides: More than 150 dead as rescuers search through mud and debris

Hundreds of rescuers are searching through mud and debris after multiple landslides have killed at least 151 people in southern India.

Torrential rains caused a number of landslides of mud and water that crashed through villages, flattening homes, uprooting trees and destroying bridges.

Another 186 people were injured by the landslides that hit the hilly areas in Kerala state's Wayanad district, police said.

Blocked roads and unstable terrain have hampered the efforts of the hundreds of rescuers.

Rescuers and other stand amid debris after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India. Credit: AP

More than a dozen bodies were found overnight.

The first of the landslides occurred at 2am local time on Tuesday, followed by another two hours later - both of which washed away roads and destroyed infrastructure.

More than 8,300 people have been moved to government-run relief camps, according to the state's top official.

Local media reported that most of the victims were tea estate workers.

A damaged car and a house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala state, India. Credit: AP

In a post on social media platform X, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “distressed by the landslides in parts of Wayanad,” a hilly district which is part of the Western Ghats mountain range.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured,” Modi wrote. He announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (£1,857) to the victims’ families.

India’s weather department has put Kerala on alert as the state has been lashed by rain.

Downpours have disrupted life for many, and authorities closed schools in some parts on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...