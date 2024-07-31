Katie Price has insisted she is "not running from matters" after a judge issued a warrant for her arrest following her failure to attend a court hearing relating to her bankruptcies.

The former glamour model was due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

A judge at a previous hearing said the former glamour model risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

But the court heard that it had been reported that Price had travelled to Turkey, with a now-deleted Instagram story showing what appeared to be her eating a crisp sandwich on a flight.

In a statement on Instagram, she said she was away working on a documentary about corrective surgeries.

"I have and am continuing to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work," she said.

“Despite consistent stories trying to humiliate me on my personal misfortunes, I am neither embarrassed or ashamed," she continued.

"I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right."

The star said she had to continue in her work to satisfy the bankruptcy orders, and was taking them seriously.

"I am not running from matters," she added.

Judge Barton issued the warrant on the basis Price had no valid excuse not to attend the hearing, and had failed to provide even basic information on her bankruptcies.

Price was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year.

At a hearing in February, she was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment website OnlyFans to the trustee for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy.

She was then declared bankrupt for a second time in March due to an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

In October last year, she said she was “fed up” with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

