The 1975 is facing legal action by the organisers of a festival in Kuala Lumpur, after lead singer Matty Healy criticised Malaysia's anti-LGBTQ+ laws and kissed his bandmate on stage.

Good Vibes Festival then cancelled the remainder of the three-day event which took place in 2023, following the "controversial conduct and remarks" made by Healy.

Future Sound Asia, those behind the festival, are suing the band for £1.9 million ($2.4 million) according to court documents filed in the UK High Court, Variety have reported.

The documents claim the band and its management knew about the rules which had to be followed during performances at the festival.

Footage of Healy's comments sparked a backlash in the country, where homosexuality is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Healy said: “Unfortunately you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m f****** furious and that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government because you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool.”

He was then seen walking off stage before coming back on later and saying: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

The festival prohibited performers from acts such as swearing, drinking, smoking and talking about politics or religion.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Healy is accused of being drunk, smoking, and delivering a "profanity-laden speech", according to court documents seen by Variety.

The lawsuit also alleges he was aggressive towards officials when told to stop the performance following a kiss with bandmate Ross MacDonald.

Two later tour dates in Asia were then cancelled by the band, due to originally take place in Indonesia and Taiwan.

The band haven't filed a defence to the lawsuit, and have not commented.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted