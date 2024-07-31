Man accused of plotting 9/11 to plead guilty, US government says

The man accused of plotting the September 11, 2001 terror attack has agreed to plead guilty, the US Department of Defence says.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accomplices in the attack are all expected to enter the pleas at the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as soon as next week.

The US agreement with the men to enter into a plea agreement comes more than 16 years after their prosecution began for al-Qaeda's attack, and more than 20 years after militants flew commandeered commercial airliners into buildings, killing nearly 3,000 people.

Families of many of the victims have said they wanted to see the men formally admit guilt.

Pentagon officials declined to immediately release the terms of the plea bargain.

