Paris 2024 day six: Team GB go for gold in rowing and race walking

Gold medals are always on the agenda for Team GB and this will be no different on Thursday as Britain has the chance to grab five gold medals.

Britain received two gold medals on Wednesday raising its count to six.

Alex Yee won gold in the men's triathlon. The 26-year-old produced a stunning finish in the delayed race after falling 14 seconds behind big rival Hayden Wilde, going into the 10km run.

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw celebrate their gold win Credit: PA

Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry came out on top in the women’s quadruple sculls in a dramatic race against the Netherlands.

They made a cautious start before moving past Ukraine into the second spot behind the Dutch, but produced a strong finish in the final 250 metres, edging out the Netherlands on the line by just 0.15 seconds.

Gymnastics

Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton Credit: PA

Georgia-Mae Fenton and Alice Kinsella face a tough challenge in the women's all-around final, competing against US gymnastic stars Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, and Brazil's Rebeca Andrade.

Biles added another gold medal to her collection after Team USA won the women's team gymnastics event on Tuesday.

Team GB just missed out on a bronze medal scoring 164.263 behind Brazil's score of 164.497.

You can see Fenton and Kinsella try to tumble their way to a medal at 5:30pm.

Race walking

Callum Wilkinson Credit: PA

Callum Wilkinson has reached the men's 20km race walk final but faces a tough path to grab a gold medal against Sweden's race walk number-one Karlstrom Perseussa and Martin Alvaro, the Spanish number two,

Wilkinson's season-best time is two minutes slower than Karlstrom's top time of 1:18:22.

In June's British national championships in Manchester, Wilkinson broke the British 10km record with a time of 38:43.91. This was a remarkable achievement, especially considering he had recently recovered from a rare ankle injury.

The race is scheduled to take place at 6:30am.

Rowing

Team GB could win three golds on Thursday in three different rowing events.

Rebecca Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne will compete for gold in the women's double sculls at 10:18 am.

Rebecca Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne Credit: PA

The duo took second place in the semifinal just 0.41 seconds behind Romania.

They are the fifth Team GB boat to reach a final, joining four others, including the women's eight, who advanced directly from the heats.

Hodgkins-Byrne said she is "excited" to see what her Wilde can do in the final.

Britain has also rowed its way to the women's rowing four final.

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten Credit: AP

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten are in good stead to achieve Olympic glory after a dominant display in the heats.

They were the women’s fastest quartet on the water at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, finishing nearly three seconds ahead of New Zealand.

Glover will compete in her fourth Olympic final at 10:50am.

The two-time Olympic champion, 38, was chosen alongside diver Tom Daley to carry the Union Flag aboard the boat that floated Team GB down the Seine on Friday night.

Glover has now twice staged comebacks, once after announcing her retirement in 2016 to start a family before returning for the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, then declaring her surprise aim to step on the podium again in Paris.

Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson Credit: PA

The men's four have followed their female counterparts and too reached a final.

Freddie Davidson, Matthew Aldridge, David Ambler and Oliver Wilkes finished second behind New Zealand to automatically qualify for the final.

The quadruples will race for a spot on the podium at 11:10am.

Team GB holds the world's best time in the men's four, set in 2012 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

