Play Brightcove video

The aunt of nine-year-old Alice DaSilva Aguiar, who was killed in the Southport stabbing attack, has spoken of the family's "immense pain".

Speaking to ITV News in Madeira, Albertina Freitas said: "My brother-in-law is in such a state that he can't even talk to the family. We try to talk to him, but he doesn't want to. He just clings to the girl's things.

"We are not going through it directly, but we can imagine the pain my brother is experiencing. It is an immense pain."

Alice was killed while attending a Taylor Swift holiday workshop on Monday morning in Hart Street, Southport. Six-year-old Bebe King and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were also fatally injured.

Members of the public took part in a peaceful vigil near to the scene in Hart Street on Tuesday. Credit: PA

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – five of whom are in a critical condition - and two adults were also critically hurt in the attack.

Albertina added: "Nobody expected this, especially the way it happened...Nobody can really be prepared for something like this. This tragedy that happened to our girl... it's so painful."

Of her sister, Alice's mother, she added: "She doesn't speak at all".

The family are planning a mass service on Saturday at Quinta Grande Church in Madeira, where they plan to release balloons, wearing t-shirts with Alice's photo printed on it.

Albertina shared that Alice's grandparents were offered flights to the UK by the Portuguese Consulate to attend her funeral.

Earlier in the week, Alice's mother and father paid tribute to their daughter and said: "Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you're always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy."

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Bebe King's family said: "No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe."

Jenni Stancombe, Elsie's mother, took to social media after disorder broke out on Tuesday night in response to the attack.

She said: "This is the only thing that I will write, but please stop the violence in Southport tonight."

"The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don't need this."

Dozens of police officers were injured and a major incident declared after a mass riot outside a Southport mosque by suspected English Defence League supporters.

Bricks taken from garden walls were used to attack officers and cars belonging to members of the public were set on fire.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...