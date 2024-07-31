Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Iran, group says

Play Brightcove video

Israel is yet to respond but has previously vowed to 'crush' the Palestinian group following the October 7 attacks

Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in his home in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the group has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas claimed that Haniyeh was killed "in a Zionist airstrike on his residence in Tehran after he participated in the inauguration of Iran's new president".

" Hamas declares to the great Palestinian people and the people of the Arab and Islamic nations and all the free people of the world, brother leader Ismail Haniyeh a martyr," the short statement added.

The assassination was also reported by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination, but suspicion quickly fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group's October 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

Israel has not commented directly on the assassination, nor claimed responsibility for it.

In May, Haniyeh was among the names listed by the chief prosecutor of the world's top war crimes court seeking arrest warrants over actions taken during the Israel-Hamas war.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

The leader had left the Gaza Strip in 2019 and lived in exile ever since. The top Hamas leader in Gaza is Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 attack.

A senior Palestinian official in the West Bank has condemned Haniyeh's assassination as a "cowardly act".

" We strongly denounce and condemn the assassination of the head of the Political Bureau, the national leader, Ismail Haniyeh," Hussein al-Sheikh, the Palestinian Authority's civil affairs chief, wrote on X.

“We consider it a cowardly act, this pushes us to remain more steadfast in the face of the occupation, and the necessity of achieving the unity of the Palestinian forces and factions.”

In April, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed three of Haniyeh's sons and four of his grandchildren.

In an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel at the time, Haniyeh said the killings would not pressure Hamas into softening its positions amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

He said Israel was acting in "the spirit of revenge and murder".

