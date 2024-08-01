Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s women’s 66kg clash with Angela Carini at the 2024 Paris Olympics was abandoned after just 46 seconds.

The 25-year-old Algerian won her opening bout on Thursday when Carini pulled out of the fight after her headgear became dislodged twice.

The Italian refused to shake Khelif's hand after the decision was announced, and cried in the ring before leaving.

Carini later told reporters that she pulled out of the as she had "never felt a punch like this."

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif during her fight against Angela Carini. Credit: AP

There was controversy going into the fight after Khelif was one of two women boxers cleared to compete after being disqualified from last year’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing an unspecified gender eligibility test, with some media outlets raising questions about her participation at the Paris Olympics.

In a statement, the Algerian Olympic Committee condemned what it described as “lies” and “unethical targeting and maligning of our esteemed athlete, Imane Khelif, with baseless propaganda from certain foreign media outlets".

During Thursday’s match, Khelif landed a few shots, including a huge punch to Carini’s face.

The Italian then went over to her corner and subsequently signalled that she was unable to carry on due to pain in her nose, leading to the fight being abandoned with two minutes and 14 seconds left in the first round.

Afterwards Carini said: “It hurt so much. I am heartbroken. I went to the ring to honour my father.

“I was told a lot of times that I was a warrior, but I preferred to stop for my health. I have never felt a punch like this.

“After the second blow, and after years of experience in the ring and a lifetime of fighting, I felt extreme pain in my nose.

“I said ‘enough’ because I didn’t want to… I couldn’t carry on in the match. I thought maybe it was better that I brought an end to the match.

“I’ve always gone into the ring with honour, I’ve always fought for my country, loyally, but this time I couldn’t as I wasn’t able to fight anymore.”

The International Boxing Association disqualified Khelif from last year's world championships shortly before her gold-medal match because of what it claimed were elevated levels of testosterone.

Lin Yu‑ting of Taiwan has also received scrutiny for her presence in Paris after the governing body stripped her of a bronze medal last year because it claimed she failed to meet unspecified eligibility requirements in a biochemical test.

Mark Adams, an IOC spokesperson, said on Thursday morning that those competing in the boxing are compliant with the eligibility rules.

He told a press conference: “What I’d repeat is all the competitors comply with the competition eligibility rules and that’s as it should be.

“That’s how these boxers concerned have taken part in these Games, have taken part in previous World Championships, have taken part in previous Olympic Games, have taken part in regional and continental competitions.

“They comply with the eligibility rules and I think that’s as it should be and how it can be.”

