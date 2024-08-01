Sir Andy Murray's time as a professional tennis player has come to an end after losing in the quarter-finals of the Olympics men's doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The 37-year-old announced he was calling time on his career last week, saying his decision to retire after the games in Paris "hasn't been that difficult" as he "knew it was the right time".

Victory on Thursday night against America's Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz would have guaranteed a medal match for the Team GB duo.

Credit: PA

But it wasn't to be as in 77-minute match they lost in straight sets.

Over his 25 year career, he has won three grand slams, his first at the US Open and two at Wimbledon amongst a whole host of achievements to look back on with pride.

The Scot has also won Olympic tennis singles gold medals twice, making him the only man to do so.

Despite fighting back the tears, Murray didn't leave swiftly he took time to thank and sign autographs for fans that chanted out his name.

Credit: PA

Whilst he took home many titles in his career he also took home the injuries that come with the sport. Murray broke new ground by becoming the first singles player to return to the elite level of the sport following a hip resurfacing operation.

The Scot put years of pain behind him to climb back into the world’s top 50 and reach four ATP Tour finals, winning an emotional 46th title in Antwerp in 2019.

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to Murray after his competitive tennis career ended with defeat in the Olympic doubles, calling him a “true British great”.

The biggest names in tennis had already paid tribute to Murray in the lead up to tonight's match.

Novak Djokovic hailed Murray as a “legend” of tennis.

The two have had a long-standing rivalry since their first encounter as juniors in 2001 at the Les Petits As tournament.

They have faced each other 36 times, with Djokovic winning 25 matches and Murray 11.

Murray claimed two of his three grand slam titles with final victories against the Serbian at the 2012 US Open and at Wimbledon in 2013.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club thanked Murray for t he "memories and the victories" that he had on their grass courts.

With Queen's club in West Kensington, announcing they are renaming their centre court -The Andy Murray Arena.

Lawn Tennis Association Executive said: "His contribution to the game is immense and has bought us all so many moments of pride.

"He was relentless in his pursuit of excellence and had a single-minded determination to succeed.

"We are proud to name the arena at our tournament at the Queen’s Club after him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...