The boss of the BBC Tim Davie will be questioned by the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy over the broadcaster's handling of the Huw Edwards case.

The veteran broadcaster, who was the BBC's highest-paid newsreader before he resigned in April, admitted on Wednesday to making indecent images of children.

The BBC has said it knew of the veteran broadcaster’s arrest on “suspicion of serious offences” in November, but continued employing him until April.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to hold urgent talks with the BBC's Director General Tim Davie on Thursday, according to BBC News.

The broadcaster paid Huw Edwards between £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24.

Questions will surely be raised about why he continued to receive his large salary for five months after his arrest on charges of making indecent photographs of children.

This last salary marked a £40,000 pay rise from 2022/23, when he was paid between £435,000 and 439,999.

The BBC has said that if Edwards had been charged while he was still an employee it would have sacked him, but at the point of charge he no longer worked for the corporation.

Edwards pleaded guilty to accessing indecent images of children Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

After his guilty plea, a BBC spokesperson said: “In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

“At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.”

The corporation added: “The BBC is shocked to hear the details which have emerged in court today. There can be no place for such abhorrent behaviour and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Today we have learnt of the conclusion of the police process in the details as presented to the court.

“If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

“During this period, in the usual way, the BBC has kept its corporate management of these issues separate from its independent editorial functions.”

The government is likely to question Davie about whether Edwards' salary was the best use of the money generated by the licence fee, which the public currently pays £169.50 a year for.

The fact Edwards has now admitted three charges of making indecent photographs – after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams – will also likely raise serious questions of trust in figures at the BBC.

Lisa Nandy is expected to question BBC director general Tim Davie about the corporation's handling of the Huw Edwards case Credit: PA

At the time the annual report was published, Davie defended Edwards’ £40,000 pay rise, saying: “We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no-one wants to waste a pound.

“But what you’re trying to do, and from the onset of that affair, was trying to act proportionally, fairly and navigate this appropriately.

“I think that’s what we did… but I think we wouldn’t have wasted money if we weren’t doing the right thing.”

Edwards was bailed and will be sentenced at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 16.

