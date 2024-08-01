GPs across England vote overwhelmingly to take collective action

GPs across England have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking collective action.

More than 8,500 GPs took part in the ballot and 98.3% voted in favour of taking part in one or more examples of collective action.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that it would now be asking practices to choose from a list of ten actions - such as limiting the number of patients a GP sees daily to 25 and switching off NHS software which tries to cut prescribing costs.

GP practices will be able to choose to implement as few or as many of these actions as they want.

The last time GPs took collective action was in 1964 when family doctors collectively handed in undated resignations to the Wilson government.

On that occasion, it led to reform including the Family Doctor Charter of 1965.

Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of BMA's GP committee for England (GPCE), said: "We had a huge response to this ballot, and the results are clear - GPs are at the end of their tether.

"This is an act of desperation. For too long, we've been unable to provide the care we want to.

"We are witnessing general practice being broken. The era of the family doctor has been wiped out by recent consecutive governments and our patients are suffering as a result."

