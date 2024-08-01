Despite TikTok's clear policies against such content, a brief search revealed dozens of posts glorifying and encouraging suicide

ITV News has uncovered multiple images promoting self-harm and suicide on TikTok as a number of grieving families prepare to launch the first-class action against the platform in Europe.

Despite TikTok's clear policies against such content, a brief search revealed dozens of posts glorifying and encouraging suicide, complete with detailed methodologies.

A French group, Algos Victima, supported by lawyer Laure Boutron-Marmion, is leading the lawsuit against TikTok which is due to be launched some time after the summer.

The collective aims to hold the platform accountable for the damage inflicted on minors.

They argue that even brief exposure to harmful content can have devastating effects on young minds and seek stricter regulations to protect children online.

Algos Victima emphasised that beyond recognising the legal responsibility of platforms, the lawsuit also aims to raise public and political awareness about the dangers and addictive nature of digital products.

Mr Boutron-Marmion said: "Even with parental controls in place, just 20 minutes of exposure to harmful content can severely impact a child's mental health."

Two of those involved in the lawsuit are the parents of Charlize, a vibrant, athletic, and cheerful 15-year-old girl. Charlize seemed to have a bright future ahead of her until November 22, 2023, when she took her own life.

Her parents' world shattered, and despite their efforts to understand why, they are left with more questions than answers.

Charlize Dapui Parkiet (left) with her two parents and her sister (right). Credit: ITV News /Jérémy Parkiet

After her death, Charlize's parents discovered the depth of her distress through a message she posted on TikTok: "The night gives the best advice...." before then advising her on a method of suicide which she then went on to choose.

This revelation came to light during a conversation with her best friends the day after her death.

Her mother recalled: "We realised this the day after her suicide, when we got together with her best friends. That's when we found out she had posted a message on TikTok."

Charlize's father added: "All I had to do was go away for one hour, just one hour. It’s terrible, and we replay the scene in our heads all day long."

After learning about the posts, ITV News conducted its own search on TikTok and within two hours found dozens of posts, some in French and some in English, promoting self-harm and suicide.

These posts had significant engagement, with many likes and shares, highlighting the platform's issue with harmful content.

In response to ITV News, TikTok made clear that distressing content on the issues of suicide and self-harm were prohibited on the platform, and that it regularly invests significantly in technology and personnel to proactively remove such content.

They also added that users searching for suicide-related content are directed to mental health resources and encouraged to seek professional help.

TikTok said they are reviewing the images discovered by ITV News which we passed onto them, stating they would remove content that violates their guidelines.

Charlize Dapui Parkiet and her mum Delphine Dapui. Credit: ITV News /Jérémy Parkiet

For Charlize's parents and the other families involved, this lawsuit is about more than seeking justice for their children.

It’s about ensuring their suffering and deaths are not in vain. "I want it to be recognised and to serve a purpose," said one of the parents involved in the trial. They hope their efforts will lead to meaningful changes in how digital platforms operate, making them safer for future generations.

Charlize’s parents believe that taking TikTok to court is the only way to make the platform face its responsibilities. "We're talking about our daughter here. But I sincerely think it also impacts the attitude of teenagers in real life. They spend so much time on their phones and social media, acting more and more as if they were online even when they're not", said Charlize's dad.

Campaigners believe the lawsuit represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle to hold social media platforms accountable for the safety and well-being of their users, particularly minors.

As the legal proceedings progress, the grieving families hope that meaningful change will follow with it, ensuring that no other family has to endure the same heartbreak.

If you have been impacted by any of the details of this article

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org

Papyrus offers support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am and midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org

Mind also offers mental health support between 9am and 6pm, Monday to Friday. You can call them on 0300 123 3393 or text them on 86463. There is also lots of information available on their website.

