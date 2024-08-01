Jake Wightman forced to pull out of Paris 2024 due to hamstring injury

Team GB's 800m medal hope Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from the Olympics due to a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old middle-distance runner was set to compete at Paris 2024 after bouncing back from a foot injury and a subsequent series of setbacks.

However, on Thursday, Team GB and British Athletics both confirmed the former world 1500m champion would be replaced by Elliot Giles.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Jake Wightman has been forced to withdraw from Paris 2024 due to a hamstring injury.

“Elliot Giles has been called up as a late athlete replacement and will race in the men’s 800m at his third Games.”

The 800m begins with round one on August 7.

Wightman has previously hinted at Paris 2024 being his last Olympics after a difficult few years.

The Nottingham-born athlete finished 10th in the 1500m at Tokyo in 2021, but went on to charge to triumphant world title in 2022, as well as a European silver and Commonwealth Games bronze.

A combination of foot, shin and hamstring injuries then forced the Linlithgow athlete off the track for over a year and last month he withdraw from the British championships with a calf issue.

The championships also served as Olympic trials, but the 30-year-old was selected as a discretionary pick for the shorter distance of 800m.

He said: “There was no way I did not want to be at those trials because the consequences were horrific, potentially,” said 29-year-old Wightman, who claimed the world 1500m title in Eugene two years ago, but could not defend it after a foot injury in January 2023 and a subsequent series of setbacks forced him out of action for 13 months.

“I feel very lucky to gave been given a lifeline still, because that could have easily been season’s done. I would have always wanted to double (in the 800m and 1500m) if I could have, but I’m just glad to be able to go over one of them and show that I can.

“Watching Tokyo, I watched that 800m (Olympic) final, I thought, ‘I would have loved to be in that final’ because I felt like I could have had a good chance, but now I’ve got to put my money where my mouth is and see if I can actually do that.”

It now remains to be seen if an end to Wightman’s Olympic career will accompany his heart-breaking news.

Earlier this month, he said: “Beyond this year I don’t know how long I’ll go. Part of it is whether it’s a sustainable lifestyle for me.

“It’s tough and it’s a good career because I’m doing something I love and enjoy, but I’m also earning money from it I didn’t expect to earn.

“Everything I’m doing beyond this year is probably a bonus on top. Whether that’s one year, two years, I just can’t see myself going for another four years and being 34.

“I’m not saying definitely, but it’s probably likely.”

