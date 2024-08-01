American journalist Evan Gershkovich is to be freed as part of a prisoner swap deal between Russia and the United States, according to reports.

Mr Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was jailed by a Russian Court in July for 16 years over claims of espionage on behalf of the US government.

A source familiar with the matter told ITV News' US partner CNN that Mr Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan - who is also serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage - are expected to be involved in the swap.

Between 20 and 30 political prisoners and journalists could be freed by Russia as part of the deal with the United States and Germany, Russian media reported.

If true, it would represent the biggest exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States since the end of the Cold War.

The swap involves individuals linked to the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny - who died in prison earlier this year - an anonymous source told Politika Kozlov, an independent Russian news outlet.

Russian-British dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence on treason charges, could also be released under the agreed terms.

The source said that Russian authorities have made "great efforts to keep the information inside Russia as much a secret as possible until the last moment".

Currently, it is unclear when the prisoner exchange would take place, though reports say prisoners are already en route to the US. ITV News cannot independently verify the reports.

On Wednesday, Russian aircraft reportedly flew to several remote regions where political prisoners, involved in the exchange, were being held, before they were transported away.

In 2022, Russia and the United States agreed to a prisoner swap which included women's basketball star Brittney Griner, who had been convicted on possession of cannabis.

Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who was imprisoned in the United States.

